Trump praises Australia's universal health care after Obamacare repeal

Story highlights Australia's health care system is mostly government-funded, providing many services for free

Trump made his comments the same day as Republicans voted to repeal Obamacare

(CNN) Hours after scoring a victory in the House to effectively kill Obamacare, US President Donald Trump praised Australia's universal health care system during a press conference with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

"It's going to be fantastic health care," Trump said, referring to his new health care plan. "I shouldn't say this to our great gentleman and my friend from Australia because you have better health care than we do."

"Well Mr President, you're right, in Australia and every other major country on Earth they guarantee health care to all people. They don't throw 24 million people off health insurance. So maybe when we get to the Senate we should start off with looking at the Australian health care system," Sanders told CNN's Anderson Cooper.

Australia has a universal health care system, known as Medicare, which gives citizens free access to doctors and public hospitals paid for by the government.