Trump calls reported testy call with Australian PM 'a big exaggeration'

Washington (CNN) US President Donald Trump tried to put to rest reports of tensions with Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Thursday, saying their relationship is "fantastic" -- and calling reports of a heated phone call between the two in January "a big exaggeration."

Speaking to reporters before an event aboard the USS Intrepid, Trump said of Turnbull: "We get along great. We have a fantastic relationship, I love Australia, I always have."

When asked about a January call that reportedly got tense between the two world leaders, Trump said: "We had a great telephone call. You guys exaggerated that call. That was a big exaggeration. We're not babies. That was a little bit of fake news."

Turnbull agreed with Trump's assessment, saying, "That's exactly right."

