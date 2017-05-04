Trump to visit the Vatican, Israel and Saudi Arabia on first foreign trip

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump's first foreign trip later this month will include visits to the Vatican, Israel and Saudi Arabia, a White House official tells CNN.
These stops are in addition to Trump attending a NATO meeting in Brussels on May 25 and a G7 meeting in Italy on May 26.
To date, Trump has left the foreign travel to his top aides and Cabinet members, including Vice President Mike Pence, who has been on two international trips so far, national security adviser H.R. McMaster and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
Trump's visits to the Vatican, Israel and Saudi Arabia were first reported by Politico.
Trump's top advisers insist the President is focused on making deals with foreign leaders in a bid to create a more secure planet, despite the lack of foreign travel. They point to frequent visits from foreign leaders -- including the most recent visit of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas -- as proof that Trump has influence on foreign affairs from the White House.
But the contrasts between Trump and his team are occasionally proving awkward. While Pence was photographed at the observation point on the demarcation line between North and South Korea, gazing into the hermit kingdom, the most recent photos of Trump come from his stay in Florida, including playing a round on his golf course.