Trump to visit the Vatican, Israel and Saudi Arabia on first foreign trip

Story highlights This is Trump's first foreign trip

He will also visit Saudi Arabia

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's first foreign trip later this month will include visits to the Vatican, Israel and Saudi Arabia, a White House official tells CNN.

These stops are in addition to Trump attending a NATO meeting in Brussels on May 25 and a G7 meeting in Italy on May 26.

Trump's top advisers insist the President is focused on making deals with foreign leaders in a bid to create a more secure planet, despite the lack of foreign travel. They point to frequent visits from foreign leaders -- including the most recent visit of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas -- as proof that Trump has influence on foreign affairs from the White House.

Read More