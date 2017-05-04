Story highlights Presidents frequently give commencement addresses

Washington (CNN) Later this month, President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver the Liberty University commencement address, continuing a tradition of presidential commencement addresses spanning back decades.

Each Thursday in May, our #TBT series will highlight some of the best commencement addresses delivered by recent commanders in chief. Because newly minted college grads aren't the only ones who need inspiration, right?

President Barack Obama delivered more than 20 commencement addresses during his time in office, of which this speech at the University of Michigan in 2010 was one of his most memorable. In it, he addressed the vitriolic state of politics and the duty of good citizens to get involved and stay aware.

Here are five of the excerpts from Obama's address

"So before we get too down on the current state of our politics, we need to remember our history. The great debates of the past all stirred great passion. They all made some angry. What is amazing is that despite all the conflict, despite all its flaws and frustrations, our experiment in democracy has worked better than any other form of government on Earth."

