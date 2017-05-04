Senator: FBI Director Comey 'as popular as cholera'

(CNN) In his typical colorful language, Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy described FBI Director James Comey's social standing in Washington as "about as popular as cholera."

"It's no secret Comey doesn't get invited to many parties on Capitol Hill," the Republican senator said on CNN's "New Day" Thursday morning, a day after Comey testified on Capitol Hill about his agency's probe into alleged links between the Trump campaign and the Russians. "He's about as popular as cholera. I respect that about him. The impression I get of Comey is he's going to do his job and he doesn't care who gets mad at him."

Comey is set to appear before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday for a second round of testimony, this time behind closed doors -- after weeks of wrangling that almost knocked the House Russia investigation off-track.

"I appreciated Comey's candor," said Kennedy. "He was forthcoming. He wasn't apologetic."

Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers will brief the panel Thursday in a closed hearing that both Republicans and Democrats hope will result in more answers.

