Story highlights The survey is going out as the agency looks at cuts of up to 31%

The questionnaire is part of a listening tour being conducted at the department

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has launched a survey of his agency, obtained by CNN, in the lead up to a restructuring that's expected to include substantial staff and budget cuts.

The online questionnaire, being sent to all staff at the State Department and Agency for International Development, asks for their help in building a "word cloud" to characterize the department's current mission and what it should be over the next 20 years.

The questions, which include a spattering of corporate buzz words, ask employees to weigh in on everything from the clarity of their chain of command to their job satisfaction. The focus seems to be on how to streamline the country's oldest Cabinet agency, clarify its mission and make it more efficient.

The agency is expected to shed about 2,000 jobs in the restructuring process, State Department officials told CNN, but plans to do so over the next two and a half years through attrition rather than layoffs or buyouts.

"It is true that some jobs will not be filled as the (reorganization) proceeds," one official said. "But the secretary knows that some positions are not going to change regardless of any results in any reorganization."

Read More