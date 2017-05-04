Story highlights The survey is going out as the agency looks at cuts of up to 31%

The questionnaire is part of a listening tour being conducted at the department

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has launched a survey of his agency, obtained by CNN, in the lead up to a restructuring that's expected to include substantial staff and budget cuts.

The online questionnaire, being sent to all staff at the State Department and Agency for International Development, asks for their help in building a "word cloud" to characterize the department's current mission and what it should be over the next 20 years.

The questions, which include a spattering of corporate buzz words, ask employees to weigh in on everything from the clarity of their chain of command to their job satisfaction. The focus seems to be on how to streamline the country's oldest Cabinet agency, clarify its mission and make it more efficient.

JUST WATCHED Trump's stances continue to evolve Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump's stances continue to evolve 03:55

The survey is part of a "listening tour" being conducted by Insigniam, a management consulting firm co-founded by Nathan Owen Rosenberg, who served with Tillerson on the Boy Scouts board of directors in 2011. Insigniam's role was first reported by CBS.

A State Department spokesman said that "of the proposals reviewed, Insigniam's was the most cost-effective for the expertise, scope and timeline needed, including its ability to survey and provide analysis of large organizations."

Read More