- The House voted 217-213 to pass the American Health Care Act (AHCA) Thursday
- The bill now heads to the Senate
Washington (CNN)House Republicans claimed victory Thursday after successfully garnering 217 "yes" votes to repeal and replace Obamacare.
But there were 20 Republicans who were not on board for the GOP health care plan, called the American Health Care Act.
Here's a list of the GOP members who opposed the bill, many of whom are in competitive districts.
1. Andy Biggs
Represents Arizona's Fifth Congressional District.
2. Mike Coffman
Represents Colorado's Sixth Congressional District.
3. Barbara Comstock
Represents Virginia's 10th Congressional District.
4. Ryan A. Costello
Represents Pennsylvania's Sixth Congressional District.
5. Charlie Dent
Represents Pennsylvania's 15th Congressional District
6. Dan Donovan
Represents New York's 11th Congressional District.
7. Brian Fitzpatrick
Represents Pennsylvania's Eighth Congressional District.
8. Jaime Herrera Beutler
Represents Southwest Washington's Third Congressional District.
9. Will Hurd
Represents Texas' 23rd Congressional District.
10. Walter B. Jones
Represents the North Carolina's Congressional District.
11. David Joyce
Represents Ohio's 14th Congressional District.
12. John Katko
Represents New York's 24th Congressional District.
13. Leonard Lance
Represents New Jersey's Seventh Congressional District.
14. Frank A. LoBiondo
Represents New Jersey's Second Congressional District.
15. Thomas Massie
Represents Kentucky's Fourth Congressional District.
16. Patrick Meehan
Represents Pennsylvania's Seventh Congressional District.
17. Dave Reichert
Represents Washington's Eighth Congressional District.
18. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen
Represents Florida's 27th Congressional District.
19. Christopher H. Smith
Represents New Jersey's Fourth Congressional District.
20. Michael R. Turner
Represents Ohio's 10th Congressional District.