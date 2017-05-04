Breaking News

Here's a list of the Republicans who voted 'no' on the health care bill

By Saba Hamedy, CNN

Updated 4:00 PM ET, Thu May 4, 2017

Story highlights

  • The House voted 217-213 to pass the American Health Care Act (AHCA) Thursday
  • The bill now heads to the Senate

Washington (CNN)House Republicans claimed victory Thursday after successfully garnering 217 "yes" votes to repeal and replace Obamacare.

But there were 20 Republicans who were not on board for the GOP health care plan, called the American Health Care Act.
Here's a list of the GOP members who opposed the bill, many of whom are in competitive districts.
    1. Andy Biggs
    Represents Arizona's Fifth Congressional District.
    2. Mike Coffman
    Represents Colorado's Sixth Congressional District.
    3. Barbara Comstock
    Represents Virginia's 10th Congressional District.
    4. Ryan A. Costello
    Represents Pennsylvania's Sixth Congressional District.
    5. Charlie Dent
    Represents Pennsylvania's 15th Congressional District
    6. Dan Donovan
    Represents New York's 11th Congressional District.
    7. Brian Fitzpatrick
    Represents Pennsylvania's Eighth Congressional District.
    8. Jaime Herrera Beutler
    Represents Southwest Washington's Third Congressional District.
    9. Will Hurd
    Represents Texas' 23rd Congressional District.
    10. Walter B. Jones
    Represents the North Carolina's Congressional District.
    11. David Joyce
    Represents Ohio's 14th Congressional District.
    12. John Katko
    Represents New York's 24th Congressional District.
    13. Leonard Lance
    Represents New Jersey's Seventh Congressional District.
    14. Frank A. LoBiondo
    Represents New Jersey's Second Congressional District.
    15. Thomas Massie
    Represents Kentucky's Fourth Congressional District.
    16. Patrick Meehan
    Represents Pennsylvania's Seventh Congressional District.
    17. Dave Reichert
    Represents Washington's Eighth Congressional District.
    18. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen
    Represents Florida's 27th Congressional District.
    19. Christopher H. Smith
    Represents New Jersey's Fourth Congressional District.
    20. Michael R. Turner
    Represents Ohio's 10th Congressional District.