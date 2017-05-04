Story highlights The House voted 217-213 to pass the American Health Care Act (AHCA) Thursday

The bill now heads to the Senate

Washington (CNN) House Republicans claimed victory Thursday after successfully garnering 217 "yes" votes to repeal and replace Obamacare.

But there were 20 Republicans who were not on board for the GOP health care plan, called the American Health Care Act.

Here's a list of the GOP members who opposed the bill, many of whom are in competitive districts.

1. Andy Biggs

Represents Arizona's Fifth Congressional District.

