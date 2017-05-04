Story highlights A plan for more troops would be part of a broader set of recommendations on how to adjust the US military approach in Afghanistan.

The troops would be part of the NATO-led mission to train, advise and assist the Afghan army.

Washington (CNN) The Pentagon is considering sending additional troops to Afghanistan in an effort to "move beyond the stalemate," US military officials told lawmakers on the Senate Armed Services Committee Thursday.

A plan for more troops would be part of a broader set of recommendations on how to adjust the US military approach in Afghanistan that the Pentagon plans to send to President Donald Trump "within the next week," according to Theresa Whelan, the acting assistant secretary of defense for special operations.

The troops, which could consist of special forces personnel and more conventional soldiers, would be part of the NATO-led mission to train, advise and assist the Afghan army and police force in its fight against the Taliban but would also aid the US counterterrorism effort there as well.

Addressing the committee Thursday, Whelan told lawmakers that the proposals are intended "to move beyond the stalemate and also to recognize that Afghanistan is a very important partner for the United States in a very tricky region."

"We want to maintain that partnership with Afghanistan and we want to ensure that Afghanistan reaches its potential, so that's the objective of the strategy," she added.

Read More