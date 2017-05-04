Story highlights 11 states have 30% or more of the under-65 population with some sort of pre-existing condition

All 11 of those states voted for Trump

(CNN) Later today, House Republicans will try to pass a health care bill that voids the federal mandate requiring insurance companies to cover patients with pre-existing conditions.

They insist that by creating high risk pools in states -- and using several billion dollars allocated to them to defray costs for patients -- they can ensure that no one with a pre-existing condition is left without coverage.

But subsidized high risk pools are not the same thing as a mandate banning discrimination against those with pre-existing conditions. It's just not.

And, looking at the states with the largest percentages of people under age 65 with pre-existing conditions, if the GOP's high risk pool plan goes south it runs the risk of more adversely affecting those in states that voted for President Donald Trump.

Of the 11 states in which 30% or more of the under-65 population has some sort of pre-existing condition, all 11 were won by Trump in 2016. Here's the full list (% of under 65 population with pre-existing conditions):

