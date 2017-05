Story highlights Thursday marks National Orange Juice Day

It's a real thing

CNN asked Florida's congressional delegation its thoughts on OJ

Could orange juice hold the key to bipartisan agreement in the Sunshine State?

(CNN) In addition to being the day the House of Representatives passed an Obamacare repeal bill and the unofficial Star Wars day, Thursday was also National Orange Juice Day.

It's a totally real thing promoted by the state's Department of Citrus, which you should not be surprised to hear is also a real thing. Florida is proud of its citrus, even offering visitors cups of orange juice at the state's welcome centers -- perhaps softening the blow of having to use a rest stop.

Most Floridians have strong preferences on their orange juice, so we decided to reach out to every member of Florida's congressional delegation to squeeze some answers out of them regarding what is arguably the state's greatest export.

(Note: The author of this piece is both a native Floridian and #TeamNoPulp, but that bias could not skew the answers received straight from the lawmakers' offices.)

Of the 29 members of the Florida delegation, 15 responded -- nine Republicans and six Democrats. This is by no means conclusive analysis. But let's keep in mind we're talking about a breakfast/welcome center drink, so let's keep this lighthearted.

