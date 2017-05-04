Pelosi to GOP on health care bill: 'You will glow in the dark on this one'

Story highlights Republicans have spent the last week trying to secure votes for the bill

Their bill would get rid of the individual mandate imposed by Obamacare

Washington (CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is fired up over the GOP health care bill.

On Thursday, moments before the House passed a bill that would replace Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Health Care Act, the California Democrat called out Republicans who planned on voting "yes."

The bill, which now heads to the Senate, would eliminate taxes on the wealthy, insurers and others, and get rid of the individual mandate imposed by Obamacare.

"Do you believe in what is in this bill?" she said. "Some of you have said ... well, they'll fix it in the Senate. But you have every provision of this bill tattooed on your forehead. You will glow in the dark on this one."

The remark was met with cheers and applause.

