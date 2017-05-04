Story highlights The singer campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016

Washington (CNN) Miley Cyrus might have supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016, but she's open-minded when it comes to approaching President Trump's supporters.

"I like the way I think right now," she told Billboard . "But don't Trump supporters like the way they think? So I've also got to be open with the way I approach people with my opinions. That's the only way to make real change."

The singer said the day after the election, her rumored fiance Liam Hemsworth cautioned her against going to rehearsals for "The Voice," where she was a coach.

"Everyone's from all different parts of the country, so he was like, 'Don't go and get into it with people right now,'" she said. "Because clearly, unity is what we need."

Cyrus supported Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primary, but threw her support behind Clinton after he dropped out, and campaigned for Clinton in October, visiting students at George Mason University in Virginia.

