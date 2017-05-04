Burgess defends GOP health care bill

Story highlights "The governors have asked us for flexibility," Burgess said

The House will vote Thursday on the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare

(CNN) A Republican congressman is confident his party's health care bill won't result in millions losing coverage due to less federal funding of Medicaid.

As originally introduced in March, the bill would leave 24 million fewer people insured by 2026 than under Obamacare, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said. The legislation has been altered since then, but the CBO will not release a new report before Thursday's House vote on the legislation.

"The CBO coverage numbers were, to say the least, disappointing," the Texas Republican Rep. Michael Burgess told CNN's Chris Cuomo Thursday on "New Day." But, he added, "I disagree with the derivation of some of the numbers. I don't think they accurately predicted human behavior."

The House is voting Thursday on the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, setting up a dramatic moment that could give President Donald Trump the significant legislative victory he's been seeking. Some governors have expressed concerns about the current iteration of the bill leading to Medicaid funding being cut, thus forcing states to drop coverage for some people.

"The governors have asked us for flexibility," Burgess said.

Read More