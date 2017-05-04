GOP congressman: Republicans doing same things we criticized Democrats for doing on Obamacare

Story highlights Rep. Pat Meehan said Thursday that his House colleagues were "doing some of the very things that we criticized the Democrats for doing with Obamacare" in their attempts to repeal and replace the law.

Meehan joined 19 other Republicans in voting against the bill.

(CNN) Republican Rep. Pat Meehan said Thursday that his House colleagues were "doing some of the very things that we criticized the Democrats for doing with Obamacare" in their attempts to repeal and replace the law.

Meehan made the case that Republicans were rushing the bill to a vote on "The Dom Giordano Program" on 1210 WPHT Philadelphia radio hours before the American Health Care Act narrowly passed the House by a vote of 217-213. Meehan joined 19 other Republicans in voting against it.

"We're doing some of the very things that we criticized the Democrats for doing with Obamacare," he said. "Here we have a bill that is going to touch one-fifth of the US economy and as you said the health and welfare of a lot of people, particularly our sickest people and we don't even have a score for it. We don't even know what the CBO is gonna say it actually costs or will do of the form of who's gonna get covered and who's not covered."

He continued, "You know, we've got to, I think, yes, Dom, I think this bill is going to pass but a lot of the same kinds of things in which every night we wake up and there was a new deal that'd been cut somewhere in a back room with different people putting things on. So when we talk policy with something of this magnitude, getting it right is more important than getting it done immediately."

In the interview, Meehan noted that he voted the bill out of the House Ways and Means Committee.

