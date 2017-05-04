Trump Army pick blasted Obama in 2013 for supporting 'transvestites in uniform'

Story highlights Mark Green wrote in a June 2013 Facebook post that then-President Barack Obama "supports transvestites in uniform."

Green is already facing fierce opposition from LGBT activists and Democrats for his past comments about transgender people.

(CNN) Donald Trump's nominee to be Army secretary, Mark Green, wrote in a June 2013 Facebook post that then-President Barack Obama "supports transvestites in uniform."

If confirmed, Green would oversee some of the estimated thousands of transgender active duty service members. In 2016, the Department of Defense ended its ban on transgender people serving openly in the US military.

Green, currently a state senator in Tennessee, is already facing fierce opposition from LGBT activists and Democrats for his past comments about transgender people. In 2016, Green told a Tea Party group, "if you poll the psychiatrists, they're going to tell you that transgender is a disease."

On Facebook in 2013, Green shared a blog post from Fox News contributor Todd Starnes on the Obama administration's opposition to a religious freedom amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act. Critics of the amendment argued it would open the door to harassment based on religious grounds, while proponents of the bill said it would protect the rights of military members to practice their religious faith.

"Mr. Obama supports transvestites in uniform but you can not have a bible on your desk, saying it disrupts good order in the military," Green said in his Facebook post. "Next thing you know we will be sending hundreds of millions to our enemy. Oh wait we've already done that. This guy's attack on the military and the values which create and sustain its success is unsurpassed in the annals of history and reason."

