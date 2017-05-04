McCarthy before vote: We're not saying 'I told you so'

Story highlights The House is expected to vote on legislation Thursday to repeal and replace Obamacare

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy: 'Nobody on Medicaid is going to be taken away'

Washington (CNN) House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy promised Thursday the imminent House GOP plan would get rid of some of Obamacare's shortcomings when told Republicans would be accepting responsibility for the new health care system.

"As statesmen, do we just sit back and say, 'I told you so'? Or do we find a solution to the problem?" McCarthy told CNN's Dana Bash about an hour before the House is expected to vote to try and repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's signature legislation. "The one thing we do know is Obamacare has failed."

McCarthy also insisted that few would be worse off from the GOP plan, despite Democratic protests that the Republican plan would hurt coverage for Americans with pre-existing conditions.

"We're not taking a benefit away," he said. "Nobody on Medicaid is going to be taken away."