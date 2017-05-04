John Kasich on a 2020 run: Never say never

The Axe Files, featuring David Axelrod, is a podcast distributed by CNN and produced at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics.

(CNN) John Kasich may not be planning to run for president again in 2020, but he's not ruling the possibility.

The two-term Ohio governor noted that his "inclination is to say (he'll) never run for anything again." However, he is maintaining a political organization, planning on forming a team, and won't be waiting on the results of the midterm elections to make up his mind.

"You never want to say never to anything. You never know," Kasich told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Kasich said there is support for him to run again.

"What I have found as I travel around the country for this book or I just travel around period is that people come to me and many of them are just almost begging me to run again," he said.

