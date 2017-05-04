Team Obama reacts to Obamacare repeal vote

Story highlights House Republicans claimed victory after successfully garnering 217 "yes" votes to repeal and replace Obamacare

A handful of Democrats took to social media to throw shade at the Republican party after the vote

Washington (CNN) Unsurprisingly, Team Obama is not happy about the potential end to Obamacare.

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday evening added to the social chatter over the GOP's health care bill passing the House. The outspoken Obamacare advocates called the bill's passage shameful.

"A shameful failure of policy & morality by GOP today," Clinton wrote. "Fight back on behalf of the millions of families that will be hurt by their actions."

The former secretary of state then shared a tweet from progressive organization Swing Left, which links to a donation page.

Clinton is expected to launch a political organization aimed at funding "resistance" groups standing up to President Donald Trump, CNN reported Thursday.

Clinton is expected to launch a political organization aimed at funding "resistance" groups standing up to President Donald Trump, CNN reported Thursday.

