(CNN) FBI Director James Comey revealed few new details in a classified briefing with the House intelligence committee Thursday about the bureau's investigation into Russia meddling, sources said, leaving some members uncertain about the scope of the inquiry and frustrated that they didn't learn more.

The long-awaited briefing from Comey, and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers, had been scheduled behind closed doors specifically so that the FBI director would be able to divulge more about the federal government's Russia probe. But under persistent questioning, sources said, Comey did not reveal much more than he did publicly.

During the roughly two-hour hearing, sources said, a number of the Republicans and Democrats on the House Russia investigation stuck close to the same partisan lines of questioning that Comey endured during a March public hearing before the panel.

The briefing with Comey and Rogers -- which was interrupted for about 30 minutes, as lawmakers darted through the Capitol to cast their votes on health care legislation -- was filled with Democrats grilling Comey on ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Republicans, meanwhile, pressed for more details on who leaked classified information to the media.

Lawmakers were typically tight-lipped as they walked out of Thursday's closed-door briefing at the Capitol, but several sources said there was a general frustration at the lack of information Comey provided.