How Republicans from Clinton-won districts voted on health care

Washington (CNN) Fourteen of the most vulnerable House Republicans -- those from congressional districts Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016 -- voted Thursday to back the Republican health care bill. It's a decision Democrats hope to hang over their heads for the next 19 months.

Clinton won 23 congressional districts in 2016 that are now represented by Republicans. Only nine of those members decided to buck their party and vote against the American Health Care Act, the Republican-backed repeal of President Barack Obama's signature health care achievement.

By backing the bill, the 14 vulnerable Republicans are all but guaranteeing they will hear about their vote on television, from opponents and at town halls throughout the 2018 cycle. And after the Republican plan passed the House, the the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee pledged to hold this vote to the members.

"Make no mistake about it: every single House Republican bears the responsibility for this heartless legislation, and the passage of this bill will haunt them through Election Day," Ben Ray Luján, the committee chairman, said in a statement.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi made this case bluntly on the House floor Thursday.

