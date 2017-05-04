Rep. Collins: 'Trump the negotiator' made health care bill happen

Story highlights The House will vote on the health care bill Thursday

Collins credited Trump to getting GOP support for the bill

Washington (CNN) GOP Rep. Chris Collins said Thursday his party is confident that "everyone's made up their minds" on the health care bill.

"I think everyone's got confidence now," he told CNN's MJ Lee. "It'll pass, and I think by two votes."

He added that Democrats are wrong if they believe they'll be able to take back the majority in the House because of the health care bill.

"We're going to run against Nancy Pelosi in 2018," he said. "We'll remind people in 2018, what's the rhetorical question, 'Do you really want Nancy Pelosi back as speaker of the House?'"

He also credited President Donald Trump for the bill, saying "this was Donald J. Trump the negotiator getting it done."

