Trump on health care bill: Premiums will come down

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump expressed confidence Thursday that the House-passed health care bill will succeed in the Senate.
He said that plan would be improved before it reaches the upper chamber.
"This is a great plan. I actually think it will get even better. This is a repeal and replace of Obamacare. Make no mistake about it," Trump said.
He said Americans would find insurance more affordable under the Republican plan.
"As far as I'm concerned, your premiums are going to come down," Trump said.
Trump declared Obamacare "essentially dead" and hailed the efforts of House Speaker Paul Ryan.
"It's dead, it's essentially dead," he said. "If we don't pay lots of ransom money over to the insurance companies, it would die."
The repeal effort -- once thought dead -- helped bring the GOP together, Trump said.
"We've developed a bond," he said. "This has really brought the Republican Party together."