Dems to GOP after AHCA vote: 'Hey hey hey, goodbye'

Democrats tell Republicans who voted for health care bill: "hey hey hey goodbye"

The Steam song has been invoked a couple times in political history

Washington (CNN) Following the passage of the Republican health care bill Thursday, the House floor erupted into song. But they weren't sounds of triumph, they were words of warning from House Democrats to the GOP.

As giddy Republicans clapped when they got the necessary 216 votes to pass the bill effectively replacing Obamacare, members of the Democratic party broke out into: "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye," singing to the conservatives in the room.

The song signaled what many Democrats believe will be a turning point for Republicans -- a vote that will ultimately lose GOP members votes and end the Republican majority in the House.

This is not the first time that the primary sentiment of the Steam song , later covered by the Supremes, was evoked on the House floor. In 1993 , House Republicans sang "goodbye" to Rep. Marjorie Margolies-Mezvinsky from Pennsylvania, who voted in favor of President Bill Clinton's deficit-reduction package -- breaking with her own previous opposition and that of her conservative district. She cast the House's 218th and deciding vote for the bill, which went on to become law.

Margolies-Mezvinsky lost her re-election the next year.

