Story highlights Not one House Democrat voted yes on the GOP's proposed health care bill

Democratic lawmakers and candidates found colorful ways to respond Thursday

Washington (CNN) On the House floor, Democrats sang to channel their frustration after Republicans passed the American Health Care Act on Thursday. But on social media, the minority party traded song for snark.

A handful of members of the House utilized various platforms to bash House Republicans by posting GIFs, YouTube videos and heartfelt messages designed to reassure their constituents they will continue fighting for the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

The new GOP bill, which passed in the House with a final vote of 217-213, eliminates Obamacare's taxes on the wealthy, insurers and others. It also gets rid of the individual mandate imposed by the health care law.

Here's a roundup of some Democratic leaders' most striking reactions.

A crushed ambulance video

Read More