Story highlights
- Not one House Democrat voted yes on the GOP's proposed health care bill
- Democratic lawmakers and candidates found colorful ways to respond Thursday
Washington (CNN)On the House floor, Democrats sang to channel their frustration after Republicans passed the American Health Care Act on Thursday. But on social media, the minority party traded song for snark.
A handful of members of the House utilized various platforms to bash House Republicans by posting GIFs, YouTube videos and heartfelt messages designed to reassure their constituents they will continue fighting for the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
The new GOP bill, which passed in the House with a final vote of 217-213, eliminates Obamacare's taxes on the wealthy, insurers and others. It also gets rid of the individual mandate imposed by the health care law.
Here's a roundup of some Democratic leaders' most striking reactions.
A crushed ambulance video
Nothing like a good visual to make a point. Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello uploaded a video on YouTube right after the vote.
In it, he pledges to "stop Donald Trump" as an ambulance gets crushed in the background.
"We'll make sure this never happens in Virginia," he says, pointing to the crushed ambulance.
A 'Game of Thrones' reference
Rep. Jim McGovern, a Democrat from Massachusetts' second district, posted a GIF from an infamous scene in "Game of Thrones." The GIF depicts the show's character Septa ringing a bell and chanting "shame" as Cersei walks naked through the crowd as a punishment.
"There's only one word for @HouseGOP voting for #Trumpcare & taking healthcare away from millions of families," McGovern wrote. "Shame."
"Shame" is also what many anti-GOP health care bill protesters chanted while standing outside the Capitol on Thursday.
'Indiana Jones' clip
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat, got sentimental when sharing a clip from an "Indiana Jones" movie.
In it, a young Indiana Jones getting a hat placed on his head -- yes the Indiana Jones hat -- as the theme song to the film plays.
"You lost today kid, but that doesn't mean you have to like it," the man tells young Indiana.
Krishnamoorthi had similar optimism to share with his constituents.
"We lost today but that doesn't mean we have to like it," he wrote on Twitter. "We can still stop #AHCA #voteNo #VoteNoAHCA #Resist."
Amazon book recommendation
Rep. Ted Deutch, who represents Florida's 22nd District, shared the books that were recommended to him on Amazon following the House's health care bill passage.
"After #Trumpcare passed, Amazon recommended The Fountainhead & The Final Days - together," he wrote. "There's a positive message about the future!"
"The Fountainhead" is a 1943 novel by Ayn Rand. "The Final Days" is a nonfiction book, published in 1976, by journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein about Richard Nixon's final months as president.