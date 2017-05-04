(CNN) Republican Rep. Chris Collins admitted Thursday that he did not read the full health care bill before voting for it.

"I will fully admit, Wolf, I did not. But I can also assure you my staff did. We have to rely on our staff," Collins told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room."

The New York lawmaker said he had several meetings to discuss how this plan would affect Americans and he's "very comfortable that we have a solution to the disaster called 'Obamacare.'"

Last-minute amendments were added to the previous bill, and the House voted to make sweeping changes to America's health care system.

Blitzer pressed further, "This legislation affects one-fifth of the US economy, and millions of millions of Americans. Don't you think it was important to sit down and read the language of this bill?"

