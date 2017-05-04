Story highlights The House held a vote Thursday to repeal and replace Obamacare with a GOP plan

There 20 Republican House members who voted no on the proposal

(CNN) Of the 238 House Republicans, just 20 bucked their party leadership Thursday to vote against the American Health Care Act. (Zero Democrats crossed party lines to vote for the bill.)

So, who are these 20 GOPers -- and, more importantly, why did they vote against the much-touted GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare? They tend to be moderates from the Northeast and Midwest -- 11 of the 20 are from Pennsylvania (four), New Jersey (three), New York (two) and Ohio (two) -- who sit in very competitive districts. There are also a handful of outliers who opposed the bill for their own unique reasons.

Below I break down the reason why behind each of the 20 GOP "no" votes. (For how all 435 members voted on the AHCA, check this out.)

Andy Biggs (AZ-05): Biggs is a member of the House Freedom Caucus and believed the bill didn't go far enough in repealing Obamacare. "As amended, the American Health Care Act (AHCA) would not be the clean repeal of Obamacare I promised and would not lower premiums to pre-ACA levels," he said in a statement explaining his "no" vote

Mike Coffman (CO-06): Coffman sits in a suburban swing district. Hillary Clinton won it with 50.2% in 2016 and President Barack Obama carried it with 51.6% in 2012.