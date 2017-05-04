'No fur' could signal a new Melania Trump

Story highlights Kate Andersen Brower: No fur decision could hint how Melania sees growth of first lady role

President Trump's lack of open friendliness to animals could be softened by gesture

Kate Andersen Brower is a CNN contributor and the author of "First Women: The Grace and Power of America's Modern First Ladies" and "The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House." Unless otherwise noted, facts in this piece reflect research from those works. The opinions expressed here are hers.

(CNN) The first lady can pick up the phone and change someone's life and she can also, apparently, write a letter to an actress best known for her role in a '90s TV show, and make a political statement.

Kate Andersen Brower

First ladies have always been important advocates for social change. Eleanor Roosevelt because a most notable example in 1939 when she coordinated a performance by African-American opera singer Marian Anderson on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial after the Daughters of the American Revolution refused to allow Anderson to sing at Constitution Hall because of her race. And shortly after leaving Washington, former first lady Betty Ford revealed her battle with addiction, touching off a shift in society that allowed others struggling with the same issues to come out of the shadows.

While Melania Trump's decision not to wear fur is obviously less groundbreaking than either of these examples, it shows the tremendous influence first ladies have on our culture -- whether they want it or not.

I would say Melania Trump's anti-fur statement lies somewhere in the space between Eleanor Roosevelt's courage and Betty Ford's bravery ... and Michelle Obama's experimentation with bangs. It's somewhat superficial but not entirely devoid of meaning.

This issue sprang to life when Pamela Anderson, the actress, former Playboy playmate, and honorary director of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) tweeted a photo yesterday of a note the first lady sent her thanking her for a Russian-made faux lamb fur coat she sent as a gift after President Trump's inauguration in January. "I am so happy that you chose not to wear fur!,"

Read More