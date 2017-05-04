France's election is ending in a verbal cage fight

David A. Andelman, editor emeritus of World Policy Journal and member of the board of contributors of USA Today, is the author of "A Shattered Peace: Versailles 1919 and the Price We Pay Today." He served previously as Paris correspondent for CBS News. Follow him on Twitter @DavidAndelman.

Paris (CNN) The French presidential campaign, watched across Europe and across the Atlantic for its potential impact on the future of a united continent, went screaming into its final 48 hours on the heels of a bitter, 140-minute, nationally-televised debate that at times degenerated into a verbal cage-match, leaving both sides claiming victory and the nation exhausted.

It was the first time that center-left candidate Emmanuel Macron and right-wing leader Marine Le Pen had met face-to-face.

The campaign ends, under French law, on Friday evening -- the final 24 hours before Sunday's voting serving as a day of rest and reflection as both sides return to their corner and lick their wounds. Indeed, many voters having cast their ballots in the first round for candidates who did not make it to the final, at least half the country is going to have to settle for someone they don't want.

Many voters are not happy with the two choices, and it seemed unlikely that many could wind up reassured after Wednesday night's marathon confrontation, watched by an estimated 16.5 million people.

The leading French daily Le Monde, which described the exchanges as "brutal and messy," likened the performance to the Clinton-Trump debates: "virulent and punctuated by numerous false affirmations," with Le Pen assuming the style of Trump, pointing out "19 of her lies" that its editors noted, while adding that "Macron did not totally respect facts."

