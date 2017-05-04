'Laser-focused' Alonso can win Indy 500

Story highlights Fernando Alonso tipped for Indy success

Spaniard made track debut on Wednesday

Indy 500 takes place on May 28

(CNN) Only nine rookies have ever won the Indianapolis 500 during its 100-year history but Fernando Alonso can join their illustrious ranks later this month, according to his Formula One team boss.

Speaking to CNN following the Spaniard's successful first track test in an Indy Car, McLaren Executive Director Zak Brown is tipping his star driver for success stateside.

"I think he can win," Brown told CNN's World Sport. "He's going in with the mindset of doing the best job possible and if he's able to do that, and if he's got a good car underneath him -- which he does -- he's absolutely capable of winning.

The McLaren-Honda Andretti car that Fernando Alonso will drive at Indianapolis on May 28.

"There's about 15 people who can win the race -- to give you a sense of how competitive it is -- and he is one of those," Brown added. "He knows it's a long way to the race and so he's just laser focused."

Alonso completed 110 laps on Wednesday clocking a top speed of 222.6 mph (358 kph) on the famous banked oval in his McLaren-Honda Andretti car.

