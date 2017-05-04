Story highlights The plan, put forward by Russia, envisions four de-escalation zones in key areas of Syria

The Syrian government has said it supports the proposal, state media reported

(CNN) Russia, Turkey and Iran agreed Thursday to create four de-escalation zones in Syria, Russian and Turkish state media reported, in the latest effort to resolve that country's six-year conflict.

All three countries are sponsors of the latest round of ceasefire talks underway in Astana, Kazakhstan, and a largely ignored ceasefire that was signed late last year. Russia and Iran are both key backers of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Turkey supports Syrian opposition forces.

The preliminary agreement, signed in Astana, was put forward by Russia and would create security zones in Idlib province, to the north of the city of Homs, in Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, and in the south of Syria, Russian state-run Sputnik news agency reported.

UN envoy Staffan de Mistura, left, and Russian mediator Alexander Lavrentyev confer Thursday.

A working group will later decide "boundaries of disarmament, areas of tension and security areas, as well as to address technical issues related to the implementation of the memorandum," Sputnik said, citing the signed document. The Russian agency said maps demarcating the areas in question would be completed by May 22.

The Syrian government said Wednesday, the first day of the Astana talks, that it supported the Russian initiative on de-escalation zones, according to state-run Syrian Arab News Agency.

