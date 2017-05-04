Story highlights
- The plan, put forward by Russia, envisions four de-escalation zones in key areas of Syria
- The Syrian government has said it supports the proposal, state media reported
(CNN)Russia, Turkey and Iran agreed Thursday to create four de-escalation zones in Syria, Russian and Turkish state media reported, in the latest effort to resolve that country's six-year conflict.
All three countries are sponsors of the latest round of ceasefire talks underway in Astana, Kazakhstan, and a largely ignored ceasefire that was signed late last year. Russia and Iran are both key backers of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Turkey supports Syrian opposition forces.
The preliminary agreement, signed in Astana, was put forward by Russia and would create security zones in Idlib province, to the north of the city of Homs, in Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, and in the south of Syria, Russian state-run Sputnik news agency reported.
A working group will later decide "boundaries of disarmament, areas of tension and security areas, as well as to address technical issues related to the implementation of the memorandum," Sputnik said, citing the signed document. The Russian agency said maps demarcating the areas in question would be completed by May 22.
The Syrian government said Wednesday, the first day of the Astana talks, that it supported the Russian initiative on de-escalation zones, according to state-run Syrian Arab News Agency.
However, the Syrian opposition delegation walked out of talks during the signing, according to the Reuters and Agence France-Presse news agencies.
Such zones -- also referred to as nonconflict or safe zones -- are meant to be areas where civilians can live without being targeted by any party in Syria's war. However, key issues would involve whether and how the zones would be enforced.
Opposition claims ceasefire violations
Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking after a meeting Wednesday in Russia with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said he was in favor of creating de-escalation zones in Syria to "cement" the ceasefire in the country.
Putin and US President Donald Trump also discussed the idea of de-escalation zones in a phone call Tuesday. The Trump administration, which has sent a representative to the Astana talks, has not spelled out in detail how its own plan for safe zones would work.
The Syrian opposition delegation walked out of the talks Wednesday over what it described as continued regime violations of the December 30 ceasefire, a member of the High Negotiations Committee representing the opposition told CNN.
The delegation released a two-page document accusing the regime of continuing to bombard and advance into areas in violation of the deal.
The Russian presidential envoy to the Astana talks, Alexander Lavrentyev, said Thursday that Russia would do all it could to ensure Syrian warplanes no longer operate over the de-escalation zones, Russian state news agency Tass reported.
"Russia is ready to take part by sending its observers to the so-called safety line zones to participate in monitoring compliance with the ceasefire and to fix violations," he reportedly said.
UN urges progress
Staffan de Mistura, the UN special envoy for Syria, told reporters Wednesday he was "very concerned at the reports of escalation in Syria, including, allegedly, reports of (airstrikes), particularly in this delicate moment in the Astana discussions where actually proposals to de-escalate the conflict are under very serious discussion."
He urged all sides to press ahead with efforts to halt the fighting and build confidence.
"Every time we have been having a meeting or a discussion about cessation of hostilities, or de-escalation in this case, there have been some incidents produced by one side or the other," he said. "The secret is to try to make sure that those incidents stop but also do not kill the opportunity for good news related to that."