Breaking News

The pros and cons of working into your 90s

By Meera Senthilingam, CNN

Updated 1:50 PM ET, Thu May 4, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;strong&gt;Prince Philip, born 1921:&lt;/strong&gt; Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, is to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/04/europe/prince-philip-queen-elizabeth-buckingham-palace/&quot;&gt;step down from public life&lt;/a&gt;, Buckingham Palace announced. The husband of Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II, left, may continue to appear at public events.
Photos: Public figures who work into their 90s
Prince Philip, born 1921: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, is to step down from public life, Buckingham Palace announced. The husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, may continue to appear at public events.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
&lt;strong&gt;Queen Elizabeth II, born 1926: &lt;/strong&gt;The Queen has gradually scaled back her public appearances in recent years but continues to carry out her duties, supported by other members of the royal family.
Photos: Public figures who work into their 90s
Queen Elizabeth II, born 1926: The Queen has gradually scaled back her public appearances in recent years but continues to carry out her duties, supported by other members of the royal family.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
&lt;strong&gt;Carmen Herrera, born 1915: &lt;/strong&gt;Cuban-American artist Herrera is an abstract minimalist painter. Now over 100 years old, Herrera says she&#39;s still bursting with ideas she wants to put on canvas.
Photos: Public figures who work into their 90s
Carmen Herrera, born 1915: Cuban-American artist Herrera is an abstract minimalist painter. Now over 100 years old, Herrera says she's still bursting with ideas she wants to put on canvas.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
&lt;strong&gt;Bob Barker, born 1923:&lt;/strong&gt; Barker presented the longest-running game show in television history, &quot;The Price is Right.&quot; He was honored with a week of shows in December 2013 to celebrate his 90th birthday.
Photos: Public figures who work into their 90s
Bob Barker, born 1923: Barker presented the longest-running game show in television history, "The Price is Right." He was honored with a week of shows in December 2013 to celebrate his 90th birthday.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
&lt;strong&gt;Betty White, born 1922:&lt;/strong&gt; American actress White has been on screen for nearly 80 years. White is a seven-time Emmy winner who also boasts a Grammy and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. In 2012, she hosted and produced &quot;Betty White&#39;s Off Their Rockers,&quot; a hidden camera show in which senior citizens play pranks on unsuspecting youngsters.
Photos: Public figures who work into their 90s
Betty White, born 1922: American actress White has been on screen for nearly 80 years. White is a seven-time Emmy winner who also boasts a Grammy and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. In 2012, she hosted and produced "Betty White's Off Their Rockers," a hidden camera show in which senior citizens play pranks on unsuspecting youngsters.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
&lt;strong&gt;George H.W. Bush, born 1924: &lt;/strong&gt;Bush was the 41st president of the United States, from 1989 to 1993. The Texas native and football fan rebounded from a case of pneumonia and joined his wife, Barbara Bush, for the coin toss at the Super Bowl in 2017.
Photos: Public figures who work into their 90s
George H.W. Bush, born 1924: Bush was the 41st president of the United States, from 1989 to 1993. The Texas native and football fan rebounded from a case of pneumonia and joined his wife, Barbara Bush, for the coin toss at the Super Bowl in 2017.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
&lt;strong&gt;Stan Lee, born 1922: &lt;/strong&gt;American comic book author Lee championed close collaboration between comic book writers and artists. The collaborative approach was known as the &quot;Marvel Method.&quot; In 2011, he was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Photos: Public figures who work into their 90s
Stan Lee, born 1922: American comic book author Lee championed close collaboration between comic book writers and artists. The collaborative approach was known as the "Marvel Method." In 2011, he was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
&lt;strong&gt;Jimmy Carter, born 1924: &lt;/strong&gt;Since leaving office in 1981, President Carter has stayed busy working to eradicate Guinea worm disease through his foundation, lecturing as an emeritus professor at Emory University and teaching Bible study most Sundays in Plains, Georgia. The 39th commander in chief overcame a diagnosis of metastatic cancer in 2016. Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, continue to travel to Nepal for an annual mission for Habitat for Humanity.
Photos: Public figures who work into their 90s
Jimmy Carter, born 1924: Since leaving office in 1981, President Carter has stayed busy working to eradicate Guinea worm disease through his foundation, lecturing as an emeritus professor at Emory University and teaching Bible study most Sundays in Plains, Georgia. The 39th commander in chief overcame a diagnosis of metastatic cancer in 2016. Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, continue to travel to Nepal for an annual mission for Habitat for Humanity.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
&lt;strong&gt;Iris Apfel, born 1921:&lt;/strong&gt; Famed fashion designer Apfel reached the peak of her fame over a decade after her retirement. She&#39;s known for her iconic look -- specifically her oversize round sunglasses. As a young designer, Apfel worked on restoration on design projects in the White House for nine presidents. Now, Apfel continues her work with clothing lines, museum exhibits and consulting jobs around the world.
Photos: Public figures who work into their 90s
Iris Apfel, born 1921: Famed fashion designer Apfel reached the peak of her fame over a decade after her retirement. She's known for her iconic look -- specifically her oversize round sunglasses. As a young designer, Apfel worked on restoration on design projects in the White House for nine presidents. Now, Apfel continues her work with clothing lines, museum exhibits and consulting jobs around the world.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
&lt;strong&gt;David Attenborough, born 1926:&lt;/strong&gt; The well-known radio broadcaster and television host&#39;s career is documented in both black and white as well as color film. He is credited with introducing color TV to Britain in 1969. After 40 years with the BBC Natural History Unit, Attenborough continues to work on widely known projects such as the epic multipart series &quot;Life.&quot;
Photos: Public figures who work into their 90s
David Attenborough, born 1926: The well-known radio broadcaster and television host's career is documented in both black and white as well as color film. He is credited with introducing color TV to Britain in 1969. After 40 years with the BBC Natural History Unit, Attenborough continues to work on widely known projects such as the epic multipart series "Life."
Hide Caption
10 of 15
&lt;strong&gt;Angela Lansbury, born 1925:&lt;/strong&gt; With over 100 film and television appearances, British actress Lansbury, left, has showed no signs of stopping. The original voice of Mrs. Potts from Disney&#39;s &quot;Beauty and the Beast,&quot; Lansbury has been awarded four Tony Awards and received several other nominations.
Photos: Public figures who work into their 90s
Angela Lansbury, born 1925: With over 100 film and television appearances, British actress Lansbury, left, has showed no signs of stopping. The original voice of Mrs. Potts from Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," Lansbury has been awarded four Tony Awards and received several other nominations.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
&lt;strong&gt;Pierre Cardin, born 1922:&lt;/strong&gt; The Italian-born fashion designer is known for his avant-garde designs. His use of geometric shapes and patterns sparked the Space Age movement in the fashion world. He continues to work well into his 90s, turning his creative expression to cars, hotels and restaurants.
Photos: Public figures who work into their 90s
Pierre Cardin, born 1922: The Italian-born fashion designer is known for his avant-garde designs. His use of geometric shapes and patterns sparked the Space Age movement in the fashion world. He continues to work well into his 90s, turning his creative expression to cars, hotels and restaurants.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
&lt;strong&gt;Cicely Tyson, born 1924:&lt;/strong&gt; The American actress&#39; career spans nearly 70 years. Early on, the New York native appeared on the soap opera &quot;The Guiding Light&quot; and in &quot;Roots.&quot; Tyson has appeared in multiple Tyler Perry films and in a music video with young artist Willow Smith, and she received praise for her 2011 role in &quot;The Help.&quot;
Photos: Public figures who work into their 90s
Cicely Tyson, born 1924: The American actress' career spans nearly 70 years. Early on, the New York native appeared on the soap opera "The Guiding Light" and in "Roots." Tyson has appeared in multiple Tyler Perry films and in a music video with young artist Willow Smith, and she received praise for her 2011 role in "The Help."
Hide Caption
13 of 15
&lt;strong&gt;Henry Kissinger, born 1923: &lt;/strong&gt;Born Heinz Alfred Kissinger, he was the first person to serve as both national security adviser (1969-75) and secretary of state (1973-77).
Photos: Public figures who work into their 90s
Henry Kissinger, born 1923: Born Heinz Alfred Kissinger, he was the first person to serve as both national security adviser (1969-75) and secretary of state (1973-77).
Hide Caption
14 of 15
&lt;strong&gt;Mel Brooks, born 1926:&lt;/strong&gt; The American comedian, actor, director, producer, playwright and screenwriter is best known for comedic farces such as &quot;The Producers,&quot; &quot;Blazing Saddles,&quot; &quot;Young Frankenstein&quot; and &quot;Spaceballs.&quot;
Photos: Public figures who work into their 90s
Mel Brooks, born 1926: The American comedian, actor, director, producer, playwright and screenwriter is best known for comedic farces such as "The Producers," "Blazing Saddles," "Young Frankenstein" and "Spaceballs."
Hide Caption
15 of 15
01 Prince Philip 050319 public figures working 90s21 public figures working 90s RESTRICTED03 public figures working 90s RESTRICTED16 public figures working 90s RESTRICTED09 public figures working 90s14 public figures working 90s RESTRICTED02 public figures working 90s RESTRICTED18 public figures working 90s10 public figures working 90s RESTRICTED06 public figures working 90s07 public figures working 90s RESTRICTED20 public figures working 90s08 public figures working 90s13 public figures working 90s

Story highlights

  • Many public figures have worked into their 70s, 80s and even 90s
  • Continuing to work well past retirement age has proven health benefits

(CNN)Society often suggests that we should slow down in later life. With retirement, we can reflect on what we have achieved, get out to see the world and spend time with family.

Although some people continue to work into their 70s, 80s and even 90s, retirement age in many countries suggests they cut back around age 60 or 65.
But most research suggests that slowing down may not be the best option for your health.
    "At first, there is a honeymoon period where people go on vacation and spend time with their grandchildren," said professor Karl Pillemer, a gerontologist and director of the Bronfenbrenner Center for Translational Research at Cornell University. "But it wears off.
    "In general, people who engage in organized work have higher age of mortality," Pillemer said. "Working leads to other outcomes that are beneficial."
    How to live to 100: Town full of centenarians spills its secrets
    How to live to 100: Town full of centenarians spills its secrets
    Read More
    But he stresses that these benefits arise only when people have chosen to work longer, rather then being forced to do so for financial reasons. "For people who work involuntarily, it's the opposite effect," Pillemer said.
    Here are the potential outcomes -- and their effect on your health and well-being -- if you keep working, even into your 90s.

    Pro: Social integration

    Continuing to have a routine and going into a place of work each day, or even every few days, can reduce the sense of isolation that could come with retirement, Pillemer said.
    One study found that working after retirement was linked to how much people enjoyed their lives, with work having a "hedonic effect," when included as part of their everyday activities.
    After a lifetime of routine, friends (or maybe just colleagues) and human interaction, removing work from daily life can affect a person's mental health and, in turn, their physical health.
    Men and women find that loss of work can lead to a decline in social relationships, according to Pillemer. "But very active engagement has been found to promote social well-being," he said, with this applying to both paid and voluntary work. "They remain socially integrated."
    With social interaction comes good mental health, in many respects.
    "People who stay active socially, physically and intellectually have less chance of developing dementia," said Dr. James Warner, an old-age psychiatrist at Imperial College London. He added that "the biggest single risk factor for becoming depressed in the elderly is social isolation."
    Both can be staved off, to some extent, in some people by continuing to work, he said.
    A recent survey by the Center for Ageing Better in the UK supported this, with more than 1,300 people surveyed predominantly saying the main thing they missed about being at work were the social connections that came with it.

    Pro: Economic well-being

    By keeping older people in some form of employment, Pillemer believes, two problems are solved: the pension and retirement savings crisis, and the need to keep older people engaged.
    Although there are challenges that come with being older and needing to adjust to whatever impact that may bring, "it's much more of a challenge to be old and poor," he said.
    But he stressed that this depends on the quality of the work and that the financial gain coming from a job a person enjoys, finds exciting or rewarding, and generally wants to go each day.
    "It's difficult to maintain a healthy lifestyle on an old age pension," Warner added. Things like keeping the house warm, eating well and going on holidays require income at any age. These are all small things where a little extra money will benefit you, he said.
    People also want autonomy and the ability to continue doing what they love and to learn new things, all of which also come with financial independence, said Patrick Thomson, senior program manager from the Center for Ageing Better. "With extra income, you also delay drawing down on your pension or savings," he said.

    Pro: Sense of purpose

    Some factors that can stem from retirement, or ceasing to work, are a sense of "rolelessness" or a lack of purpose, Pillemer said. "This contributes to poor mental but also physical health," he said.
    A report by the Institute of Economic Affairs shows that being retired decreases mental and self-assessed health, with some results showing the probability of suffering from clinical depression increasing by 40%.
    A UK study in 2014 of more than 9,000 people with an average age of 65 found a sense of meaning and purpose to be linked to a longer lifespan.
    Bet you wish you could sprint at 105 -- this Japanese man can
    Bet you wish you could sprint at 105 -- this Japanese man can
    "The meaningfulness and sense of purpose that older people have in their lives are also related to survival," said professor Andrew Steptoe, director of the UCL Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care, in a statement at the time. "the findings raise the intriguing possibility that increasing well being could help to improve physical health."
    He explained that many biological mechanisms in the body from people reporting a sense of well-being, such as hormonal changes and lower blood pressure, may be linked to improved health.

    Pro: Physical well-being

    In general, "people who don't work much become unwell," Warner said. But he adds that this continues into your older years, with retirees benefiting from the physical activity that comes with a job, even if just commuting to it and moving around once there.
    "More manual types of work might be more problematic," he said, highlighting that muscles weaken with age. But in general, all factors are tied in together, and physical fitness and activity will tie in to mental well-being and therefore happiness.

    Con: Working when you don't choose to

    Pillemer, Warner and Thomson all agree that the multitude of benefits they described are predominantly relevant only to people choosing to work in their elder years. Working after retirement to make ends meet and to support yourself and your family has more negative outcomes.
    "If you're forced for economic reasons to work when you don't want to ... that's not a good outcome," Pillemer said.
    Warner also highlights that people who are unable to work for health reasons may feel isolated, unhappy and distant if working into their older years becomes the norm. It could be the case as people are living longer and state retirement funds are struggling.
    "It's a balance," Warner said. "It shouldn't become an expectation. It should be encouraged."

    Con: Potential marital discordance

    One negative Pillemer pointed out is the potential for marital imbalance if one partner in a relationship chooses to carry on working while another wants to retire in full. "A couple's retirement goals can vary (and) interfere with marital quality," he said.
    He added that research has showed the worst combination to be when a wife is working while a husband is not. "But this may now be changing," Pillemer said.
    Live to 100: Number of centenarians has doubled
    However, he added, it depends on the couple. Some may be fine in such a situation.

    The rarity of working over 90

    Although working until any advanced age -- through choice -- has generally been shown to improve physical and mental health, Pillemer said that people working in their 90s "is a real exception."
    "Over the age of 85, about half the people worldwide have some form of cognitive impairment," he said.
    The likelihood of impairment rises from 5% among 65-year-olds to 20% by the age of 75 and 50% by 85.
    "By 90, the number of people who are able to do full-time work falls largely," Pillemer said. "These are the super-agers."
    People who had better education, higher income and more social supports are likely to have an "accumulation of advantage" that benefits them into their 90s, Pillemer said -- and they're able to function better.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    "People who are doing really well at older ages often have had a lifetime of some advantage," he said.
    But in general, unless you're forced to get out there and bring home some money, working has more pros than it does cons in your later years.
    "All in all, if working as long as you are physically and mentally able, there are really no downsides," he said.