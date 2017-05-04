A not-so-sweet new way to test for pee in pools

Story highlights Urine forms dangerous byproducts with chlorine, but it's hard to test for

Researchers estimated that one 220,000-gallon pool contained 20 gallons of urine

(CNN) One of the more unforgettable moments from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games was the sight of vibrant green water in one of the competitors' swimming pools which officials attributed to the addition of a cleaning chemical, hydrogen peroxide.

Quickly, the pool was drained and refilled, the clear blue restored.

Water quality is a health concern in all public pools, and although it won't turn the water green, urine can pose hazards to swimmers' health. Unfortunately, it's difficult to detect in the chlorinated water of a huge pool.

So how do you measure pee? Test for sweetness, University of Alberta chemists propose in research published this spring in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters

Using an artificial sweetener as a proxy, they discovered that all of the 31 public pools and hot tubs they tested contained urine.