Rape and domestic violence could be pre-existing conditions

Story highlights Domestic violence and rape were considered pre-existing conditions by some insurance companies

Waivers in GOP health care bill could allow charging people with pre-existing conditions more

(CNN) Jody Neal-Post has been reading about the health care law debate with worry these days.

She's worried about how the new health care law won't carry protections for all people with pre-existing conditions. She is relatively healthy, but before Obamacare, she had a hard time getting insurance because of what some companies considered a pre-existing condition: She is a domestic violence survivor.

Before Obamacare, some insurance companies used to consider medical treatment related to domestic violence and rape a pre-existing condition that would preclude survivors from getting insurance. Some states have banned that practice, but not all. Neal-Post worries that changes in the way insurance companies handle people with pre-existing conditions could hurt her fellow survivors.

"I had really good counseling," Neal-Post said. "So the story of the abuse has now become a fact story for me, rather than an emotional one, but reading about this insurance debate prompted this memory of fighting for insurance that hadn't come to the forefront for me in a long while."

In 2002, Neal-Post's husband beat and tried to choke her. Her medical records at the time showed that he grabbed her so hard, there were fingerprints on her neck. The story of the abuse made the newspapers at the time. In 2006, when the Albuquerque lawyer tried to switch insurance plans, she ran into problems.