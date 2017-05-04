Ohio teacher fired for dragging student

Story highlights Teacher worked for a company that partners in running early education program

The picture of the incident was taken by a Youngstown City Schools teacher

(CNN) An Ohio teacher was fired this week after she was photographed dragging a young student by the arm down a school hallway.

The teacher, who worked with chidren at a Youngstown school in the Mahoning County Head Start program, was employed by Alta Care Group, a non-profit company that services the early education program.

"I want to make sure it is clear that the individual who was terminated does not reflect the values of the dedicated and skilled professionals at Alta Head Start," Alta's CEO Joe Shorokey said Wednesday in a statement.

"These fine teachers and aides should not be unfairly portrayed as anything less because of the person who was terminated. "

'We took action immediately'

Read More