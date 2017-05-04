Teacher rocks prom night with special needs students

Story highlights Special education students revel in a glamorous prom experience

Community came together to donate limo, flowers and photography

(CNN) The excitement in the images is palpable. There are beautiful gowns, tuxedos and camera flashes. And at the center of it all, 13 special education students kicking off their prom night.

The kids can thank their generous community for the glamorous evening -- and their special education teacher, Christian Colonel.

At Pocatello High School in southeastern Idaho, Colonel strives to make his students feel included. He pulled out all the stops for this one, special night.

A limousine pulled up. The group piled in and, as you would expect, started blasting music.

"We turned up Justin Bieber -- the girls love just love him," said Colonel.

