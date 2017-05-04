She's graduating college even before she finishes high school

(CNN) Raven Osborne will walk across the stage at her high school graduation on May 22.

But she'll get her college degree Friday.

That's because the 18-year-old from Gary, Indiana, started taking college courses at Purdue University since she was a freshman. And she just kept going and going.

She was in classes year round for three years -- except for last summer when she opted for a faith-based trip to Nigeria. She often spent three to four hours a night doing homework.

Her mantra, she told CNN, was: "Take advantage of any early college opportunity their school offers because it will be worth it in the end."

