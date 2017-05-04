Twin sisters use style to break barriers for the deaf

Story highlights Hermon and Heroda Berhane were 7 when their parents realized they were deaf

Together, they run a fashion blog called Being Her

(CNN) Fashion bloggers Hermon and Heroda Berhane were 7 when they both mysteriously went deaf at the same time. Now 34, the Eritrean-Ethiopian twin sisters have blossoming careers in modeling and acting as well as a fashion blog.

Their mission is simple. "We want to tell people around the world that you should embrace disability, not hide from it," the twins said in an email interview with CNN.

Childhood in Eritrea

Growing up in Eritrea, the sisters had a happy childhood, and like many twins, they share a special bond.

Hermon once injured her cheek while riding her mountain bike. Heroda wasn't even with her but said she knew something had happened.

