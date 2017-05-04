Royal staff called to London for meeting

London (CNN) Staff working for the British Royal Family have been summoned to a meeting in London, according to a royal source.

These types of meetings are highly unusual, but they do take place a couple of times each year.

The meeting was called by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior member of Queen Elizabeth II's household staff.

The announcement led to a flurry of speculation but CNN is not currently aware of any major announcement due to be made from Buckingham Palace.

The Queen, who is 91, met with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the palace Wednesday after Parliament was dissolved in preparation for the June 8 general election.

