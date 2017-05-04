London (CNN) Prince Philip, 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, is to step down from public life, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The prince, who has been at the Queen's side for her 65-year reign, will stop accepting invitations for public engagements from September, the palace said.

The Queen, who is 91 and has gradually scaled back her public appearances in recent years, will continue to carry out her duties supported by other members of the royal family.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen," the Buckingham Palace statement said, referring to the prince by one of this other titles.

"Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen," the statement added. "Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time."

Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, poses in his military dress uniform circa 1990. Prince Philip was born into the royal families of Greece and Denmark. His family left Greece in 1922 and settled in Paris after his uncle, King Constantine I, was overthrown. Prince Philip is dressed for a production of "Macbeth" while attending school in Scotland in July 1935. Prince Philip is the youngest of five children and the only son. After his parents' separation in 1930, he was sent to England and raised there by his maternal grandmother and uncle. Prince Philip sits with his fiancee, Princess Elizabeth, in July 1947. He had become a naturalized British citizen and a commoner, using the surname Mountbatten, an English translation of his mother's maiden name. He was also an officer of the British Royal Navy and fought in World War II. Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth married in November 1947. Prince Philip plays in a village cricket match in July 1949. Philip and Elizabeth hold their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne in August 1951. Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth dance in Ottawa in October 1951. Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth were on a tour of the commonwealth when her father, King George VI, died on February 6, 1952. She was next in line for the throne. Prince Philip waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after his wife officially became queen in June 1953. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip tour the streets of Rome in 1961. Prince Philip sails during the Cowes Regatta in August 1962. Prince Philip laughs as the Beatles fight over the Carl Alan Award he presented to the band in March 1964. The Queen and Prince Philip, accompanied by sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, wave from a Buckingham Palace balcony during a parade in June 1964. The royal couple return to Buckingham Palace after a ceremony in June 1965. The Queen and Prince Philip leave Westminster Abbey in April 1966. Prince Philip competes in a bicycle polo match in August 1967. Prince Philip paints during the filming of the documentary "Royal Family" in 1969. Prince Philip and his daughter, Princess Anne, prepare a barbecue on the Balmoral Castle estate in August 1972. The Queen and Prince Philip attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show in April 1976. Prince Philip takes part in the World Carriage Driving Championships in 1980. Prince Phillip fishes in a Scottish loch in 1993. Prince Phillip hunts at the Sandringham estate in 1994. Prince Phillip tours the London Stock Exchange in 1998. Former South African President Nelson Mandela chats with Prince Philip in November 2000. The Queen and Prince Philip pose for a photo to commemorate her Golden Jubilee in 2002. Prince Philip rides a mini motorbike at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2005. Prince Philip inspects a guard in March 2010. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends a Commonwealth Day observance in London in 2011. The Queen and Prince Philip attend the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in June 2011. Prince Philip visits Sherborne Abbey during his wife's Diamond Jubilee tour in May 2012. The Queen presents Prince Philip with New Zealand's highest honor, the Order of New Zealand, at Buckingham Palace in June 2013. Prince Philip visits the 1st Battalion of the Grenadier Guards in February 2014. The royal couple arrives at the Royal Ascot horse races in June 2014. Prince Philip signs the guest book at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in June 2014. Prince Philip smiles as he visits an Auxiliary Air Force squadron in Edinburgh, Scotland, in July 2015. Prince Phillip and his grandson Prince Harry attend the Rugby World Cup final in October 2015. The Queen and Prince Philip wave to guests in June 2016, during celebrations for her 90th birthday. Prince Philip feeds a banana to an elephant in Dunstable, England, in April. The Duke of Edinburgh talks to schoolchildren during a visit to Lord's cricket ground in London, where he opened the venue's new Warner Stand in May.

