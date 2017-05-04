Breaking News

Prince Philip, husband of UK's Queen Elizabeth II, to retire from public life

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 12:04 PM ET, Thu May 4, 2017

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 03: Prince, Philip, Duke of Edinburgh opens the new Warner Stand at Lord's Cricket Ground on May 3, 2017 in London, England. The Duke of Edinburgh is an honorary Life Member of Marylebone Cricket Club. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 03: Prince, Philip, Duke of Edinburgh opens the new Warner Stand at Lord's Cricket Ground on May 3, 2017 in London, England. The Duke of Edinburgh is an honorary Life Member of Marylebone Cricket Club. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

London (CNN)Prince Philip, 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, is to step down from public life, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The prince, who has been at the Queen's side for her 65-year reign, will stop accepting invitations for public engagements from September, the palace said.
The Queen, who is 91 and has gradually scaled back her public appearances in recent years, will continue to carry out her duties supported by other members of the royal family.
Prince Philip arrives at St James's Palace

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen," the Buckingham Palace statement said, referring to the prince by one of this other titles.
    "Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen," the statement added. "Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time."
    Britain&#39;s Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, poses in his military dress uniform circa 1990. See more photos of Philip, the husband of Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II.
    Photos: Prince Philip: Decades in public life
    Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, poses in his military dress uniform circa 1990. See more photos of Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
    Prince Philip was born into the royal families of Greece and Denmark. His family left Greece in 1922 and settled in Paris after his uncle, King Constantine I, was overthrown.
    Prince Philip was born into the royal families of Greece and Denmark. His family left Greece in 1922 and settled in Paris after his uncle, King Constantine I, was overthrown.
    Prince Philip is dressed for a production of &quot;Macbeth&quot; while attending school in Scotland in July 1935.
    Prince Philip is dressed for a production of "Macbeth" while attending school in Scotland in July 1935.
    Prince Philip is the youngest of five children and the only son. After his parents&#39; separation in 1930, he was sent to England and raised there by his maternal grandmother and uncle.
    Prince Philip is the youngest of five children and the only son. After his parents' separation in 1930, he was sent to England and raised there by his maternal grandmother and uncle.
    Prince Philip sits with his fiancee, Princess Elizabeth, in July 1947. He had become a naturalized British citizen and a commoner, using the surname Mountbatten, an English translation of his mother&#39;s maiden name. He was also an officer of the British Royal Navy and fought in World War II.
    Prince Philip sits with his fiancee, Princess Elizabeth, in July 1947. He had become a naturalized British citizen and a commoner, using the surname Mountbatten, an English translation of his mother's maiden name. He was also an officer of the British Royal Navy and fought in World War II.
    Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth married in November 1947.
    Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth married in November 1947.
    Prince Philip plays in a village cricket match in July 1949.
    Prince Philip plays in a village cricket match in July 1949.
    Philip and Elizabeth hold their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne in August 1951.
    Philip and Elizabeth hold their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne in August 1951.
    Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth dance in Ottawa in October 1951.
    Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth dance in Ottawa in October 1951.
    Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth were on a tour of the commonwealth when her father, King George VI, died on February 6, 1952. She was next in line for the throne.
    Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth were on a tour of the commonwealth when her father, King George VI, died on February 6, 1952. She was next in line for the throne.
    Prince Philip waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after his wife officially became queen in June 1953.
    Prince Philip waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after his wife officially became queen in June 1953.
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip tour the streets of Rome in 1961.
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip tour the streets of Rome in 1961.
    Prince Philip sails during the Cowes Regatta in August 1962.
    Prince Philip sails during the Cowes Regatta in August 1962.
    Prince Philip laughs as the Beatles fight over the Carl Alan Award he presented to the band in March 1964.
    Prince Philip laughs as the Beatles fight over the Carl Alan Award he presented to the band in March 1964.
    The Queen and Prince Philip, accompanied by sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, wave from a Buckingham Palace balcony during a parade in June 1964.
    The Queen and Prince Philip, accompanied by sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, wave from a Buckingham Palace balcony during a parade in June 1964.
    The royal couple return to Buckingham Palace after a ceremony in June 1965.
    The royal couple return to Buckingham Palace after a ceremony in June 1965.
    The Queen and Prince Philip leave Westminster Abbey in April 1966.
    The Queen and Prince Philip leave Westminster Abbey in April 1966.
    Prince Philip competes in a bicycle polo match in August 1967.
    Prince Philip competes in a bicycle polo match in August 1967.
    Prince Philip paints during the filming of the documentary &quot;Royal Family&quot; in 1969.
    Prince Philip paints during the filming of the documentary "Royal Family" in 1969.
    Prince Philip and his daughter, Princess Anne, prepare a barbecue on the Balmoral Castle estate in August 1972.
    Prince Philip and his daughter, Princess Anne, prepare a barbecue on the Balmoral Castle estate in August 1972.
    The Queen and Prince Philip attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show in April 1976.
    The Queen and Prince Philip attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show in April 1976.
    Prince Philip takes part in the World Carriage Driving Championships in 1980.
    Prince Philip takes part in the World Carriage Driving Championships in 1980.
    Prince Phillip fishes in a Scottish loch in 1993.
    Prince Phillip fishes in a Scottish loch in 1993.
    Prince Phillip hunts at the Sandringham estate in 1994.
    Prince Phillip hunts at the Sandringham estate in 1994.
    Prince Phillip tours the London Stock Exchange in 1998.
    Prince Phillip tours the London Stock Exchange in 1998.
    Former South African President Nelson Mandela chats with Prince Philip in November 2000.
    Former South African President Nelson Mandela chats with Prince Philip in November 2000.
    The Queen and Prince Philip pose for a photo to commemorate her Golden Jubilee in 2002.
    The Queen and Prince Philip pose for a photo to commemorate her Golden Jubilee in 2002.
    Prince Philip rides a mini motorbike at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2005.
    Prince Philip rides a mini motorbike at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2005.
    Prince Philip inspects a guard in March 2010.
    Prince Philip inspects a guard in March 2010.
    Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends a Commonwealth Day observance in London in 2011.
    Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends a Commonwealth Day observance in London in 2011.
    The Queen and Prince Philip attend the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in June 2011.
    The Queen and Prince Philip attend the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in June 2011.
    Prince Philip visits Sherborne Abbey during his wife&#39;s Diamond Jubilee tour in May 2012.
    Prince Philip visits Sherborne Abbey during his wife's Diamond Jubilee tour in May 2012.
    The Queen presents Prince Philip with New Zealand&#39;s highest honor, the Order of New Zealand, at Buckingham Palace in June 2013.
    The Queen presents Prince Philip with New Zealand's highest honor, the Order of New Zealand, at Buckingham Palace in June 2013.
    Prince Philip visits the 1st Battalion of the Grenadier Guards in February 2014.
    Prince Philip visits the 1st Battalion of the Grenadier Guards in February 2014.
    The royal couple arrives at the Royal Ascot horse races in June 2014.
    The royal couple arrives at the Royal Ascot horse races in June 2014.
    Prince Philip signs the guest book at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in June 2014.
    Prince Philip signs the guest book at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in June 2014.
    Prince Philip smiles as he visits an Auxiliary Air Force squadron in Edinburgh, Scotland, in July 2015.
    Prince Philip smiles as he visits an Auxiliary Air Force squadron in Edinburgh, Scotland, in July 2015.
    Prince Phillip and his grandson Prince Harry attend the Rugby World Cup final in October 2015.
    Prince Phillip and his grandson Prince Harry attend the Rugby World Cup final in October 2015.
    The Queen and Prince Philip wave to guests in June 2016, during celebrations for her 90th birthday.
    The Queen and Prince Philip wave to guests in June 2016, during celebrations for her 90th birthday.
    Prince Philip feeds a banana to an elephant in Dunstable, England, in April.
    Prince Philip feeds a banana to an elephant in Dunstable, England, in April.
    The Duke of Edinburgh talks to schoolchildren during a visit to Lord&#39;s cricket ground in London, where he opened the venue&#39;s new Warner Stand in May.
    The Duke of Edinburgh talks to schoolchildren during a visit to Lord's cricket ground in London, where he opened the venue's new Warner Stand in May.
    The Queen, who is the world's longest-serving living monarch, will "continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements," supported by other members of the royal family.
    In a statement, British Prime Minister Theresa May paid tribute to the prince, offering him the country's "deepest gratitude and good wishes" following the announcement.
    "From his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen to his inspirational Duke of Edinburgh Awards and his patronage of hundreds of charities and good causes, his contribution to our United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the wider world will be of huge benefit to us all for years to come," the statement said.
    The Queen and Prince Philip are due to celebrate 70 years of marriage in November. Prince Philip is 96 next month.
    Prince Philip: The man behind the Queen
    Royal staff summoned

    Senior royal staff members were called to London by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior member of Queen Elizabeth II's household staff, to be told of the announcement before the public statement. News of the meeting leaked out, causing a flurry of speculation over the nature of the announcement.
    The two senior royals have carried out a number of engagements in recent days. The Queen met the Prime Minister at the palace Wednesday as a formality to mark the dissolution of parliament, ahead of a general election in June.
    Also on Wednesday, Prince Philip was photographed during an event at Lord's cricket ground in London.
    Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, opens the new Warner Stand at Lord's cricket ground.
    It is over five years since Buckingham Palace announced that Philip would gradually "wind down" his workload, though he remained keen to perform many of his duties.
    In 2016, he attended 200 events as he continued to represent the royal family with his own distinctive style.
    In an interview with the BBC to mark of his 90th birthday in 2011, Philip said it was time to take a step back from his responsibilities.
    "I reckon I've done my bit, I want to enjoy myself now ... have less responsibility, less frantic rushing about, less preparation, less trying to think of something to say," he said.
    Prince Philip speaks to school children while opening the new stand at Lord's cricket ground.

    Longest-serving consort

    Royal commentator Kate Williams described Philip's decision to step away from public life as "very sad."
    "He's the longest-serving royal consort in our history," she told CNN from outside Buckingham Palace.
    "It is very sad to see Prince Philip stepping down from royal engagements but I think we can all agree he deserves a rest.
    "He has been an incredible consort to Her Majesty — a man of great achievement and great intelligence. To him, his great role, his great job in life was to support the Queen, to support the monarchy."
    The royal family says Philip will continue to be associated with more than 780 organizations.

    Next generation

    In recent years, the burden of public engagements has increasingly fallen to younger members of the British royal family.
    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry during "The Patron's Lunch" celebrations for The Queen's 90th birthday.
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to move back to London from Norfolk in eastern England later this year to carry out more duties. They will take up residence in Kensington Palace, the former home of Princess Diana.
    UK royals talk candidly about losing Diana
    The Duke, Prince William, recently announced that he would leave up his job as a helicopter pilot with the East Anglia Air Ambulance service.
    Both William and Catherine have also been promoting mental health awareness, along with Prince Harry.
    Harry has carried out a number of engagements on behalf of the queen and has visited countries on all seven continents.
    All three are likely to step up their public appearances in the wake of the latest developments.

    CNN's David Wilkinson and Judith Vonberg contributed to this article.