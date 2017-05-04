Prince Philip: His public life in gaffes

London (CNN) Prince Philip, the longest-serving consort of a reigning British monarch, will retire from public engagements this autumn.

The 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has held a plethora of official titles throughout his life, but in the British media he's earned the unofficial moniker of "Prince of Gaffes."

The Prince himself has noted his expertise in "dontopedalogy -- the science of opening your mouth and putting your foot in it."

It is, he says, something he has "practiced for a good many years."

Here are some of his more memorable moments:

Read More