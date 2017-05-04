French election: Marine Le Pen facing legal action after Macron claim

Paris (CNN) The Paris prosecutor has opened a preliminary investigation after Emmanuel Macron filed a complaint against presidential rival Marine Le Pen following her claim during Wednesday's televised debate that he may have an offshore account in the Bahamas.

The allegation, made by the far-right candidate, Le Pen, came during the final presidential debate ahead of Sunday's election.

"Following the complaint filed today by Emmanuel Macron, the Paris prosecutor's office opened a preliminary investigation into propagation of rumors with the purpose of surprising or misleading voters, forgery, use of forged documents and concealment of forged documents. It is being handled by the financial crime department," the prosecutor's office told CNN.

Sylvain Fort, Macron's director of communications, said Le Pen's accusation was "one last attempt at disrupting his campaign.

Read More