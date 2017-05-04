Breaking News

French election: Marine Le Pen facing legal action after Macron claim

By Maud Le Rest and James Masters, CNN

Updated 9:42 AM ET, Thu May 4, 2017

Final showdown before French election
Final showdown before French election

    Final showdown before French election

Paris (CNN)The Paris prosecutor has opened a preliminary investigation after Emmanuel Macron filed a complaint against presidential rival Marine Le Pen following her claim during Wednesday's televised debate that he may have an offshore account in the Bahamas.

The allegation, made by the far-right candidate, Le Pen, came during the final presidential debate ahead of Sunday's election.
"Following the complaint filed today by Emmanuel Macron, the Paris prosecutor's office opened a preliminary investigation into propagation of rumors with the purpose of surprising or misleading voters, forgery, use of forged documents and concealment of forged documents. It is being handled by the financial crime department," the prosecutor's office told CNN.
    Sylvain Fort, Macron's director of communications, said Le Pen's accusation was "one last attempt at disrupting his campaign.
    "This attempt was carefully orchestrated 48 hours before the end of the official campaign," Fort said.
    "Of course, the requested judicial measures are already ongoing."
    This is a developing story...

    CNN's Maud Le Rest reported from Paris, while James Masters wrote from London. CNN's Carol Jordan contributed to this report.