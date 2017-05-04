Story highlights Smith was outed on the show recently

He said he knew his time was short after

This story contains spoilers for Wednesday's episode of "Survivor: Game Changers."

(CNN) The tribe has spoken and Zeke Smith is off "Survivor: Game Changers."

Smith was sent home in Wednesday's episode of the CBS reality competition.

Fellow contestant Jeff Varner revealed the 29-year-old asset manager is transgender in an earlier episode. Varner, who immediately apologized for outing Smith, was voted off and lost his job soon after the episode aired.

As the show's credit's rolled after his exit, Smith called the tribe's decision to eliminate him "a great move worthy of the title 'Game Changers."

