'Star Wars' story group manages teeming galaxy

(CNN) "Star Wars" is perhaps the only pop-culture franchise boasting its own holiday, with "May the 4th" (as in "...be with you") now among the calendar's annual events. But overseeing George Lucas' newly teeming galaxy now requires its own keepers of the faith as well, known as the Lucasfilm Story Group.

While they don't field many autograph requests, the story group represents a significant addition to the "Star Wars" hierarchy, one that speaks to Disney's grand plans for the property.

The group was formed a few years ago, following Disney's $4 billion acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012.

Wired profile of Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy described the story group as "a 'Star Wars' writers' room and as the guardian of its timeline." Kennedy noted that ideas are being plotted out for projects through 2022.

The idea for a central authority on all things "Star Wars" became necessary because of Disney's determination to shift development into hyper-drive -- a contrast from Lucas' stewardship, which had generated six movies, a few TV shows and a whole lot of books, games and merchandising over 35 years.

