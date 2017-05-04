'May the Fourth' be with these action figures on Star Wars Day

(CNN) Most Star Wars toys spend their lives on collectors' shelves, or strewn on the floor by kids shouting "pew, pew, pew." But a few lucky action figures (don't call them dolls) get to live out scenes that look like they came straight from George Lucas' imagination.

That may sound like the plot of a new "Toy Story" crossover movie. But if you look at Instagram hastags like #starwarstoypix and #starwarstoycrew , you'll see that it's really happening, thanks to some dedicated photographers.

Creative Director Trevor Williams has been a Star Wars fan since he was nine and started collecting action figures again as an adult after "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" was announced.

"I bought a couple of figures to put on my desk. I told myself that would be enough," he said. It wasn't.

"I would re-pose them every few days and my inner retentive artist forced me to pose them precisely and realistically."