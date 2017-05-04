Story highlights Richard Gere stars as a politician in his upcoming film, 'The Dinner'

Gere explains to CNN why he would never run for political office

(CNN) Richard Gere may play a politician in his new movie "The Dinner," but he tells CNN he has "zero" interest in running for office.

"I have no interest, none, zero, there's not even a speck of me that goes 'boy, 'I'd really want to be a politician,'" Gere said.

The actor, a longtime advocate for Tibetan independence and human rights, said he prefers promoting change as a private citizen.

"It's really easy speaking," Gere explained. "I don't have to compromise with anything. The realm of politics is everyday, every moment, compromising somehow. I don't have the patience for it."

Gere has starred in more than 50 films over the past four decades, motivated by "love."

Read More