(CNN)Miley Cyrus wants to tell you a story about how she fell back in love with Liam Hemsworth.
After an almost three year split from the "Hunger Games" actor, the couple rekindled their romance last year and Cyrus has poured their love story into a song.
"They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam," she said. "So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?"
Cyrus told Billboard in an interview published on Wednesday that her new single "Malibu" is about Hemsworth, who she was engaged to in 2012.
The couple now share Hemsworth's Malibu home with a menagerie of pets including seven dogs, two pigs, and two miniature horses.
Cyrus said that after they called off their engagement in 2013 she "needed to change so much."
"And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard," she said. "Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognize you anymore.' We had to refall for each other."
"Malibu" will be the first single off of her forthcoming new album. She said the new project is more singer-songwriter oriented "But not granola. I don't listen to Ed Sheeran and John Mayer and stuff."
One genre Cyrus said she'd like to delve into more is country.
And despite being the daughter of country artist Billy Ray Cyrus and her much hailed cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene," Cyrus is aware that country fans don't take her seriously.
"But I've got a tattoo of Johnny Cash's autograph that he gave me when I was a little girl that says, 'I'm in your corner,'" she said. "Dolly Parton is my f***ing godmother. The fact that country music fans are scared of me, that hurts me.