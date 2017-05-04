Story highlights Cyrus' new single is about Hemsworth

She'd like to get into country music

(CNN) Miley Cyrus wants to tell you a story about how she fell back in love with Liam Hemsworth.

After an almost three year split from the "Hunger Games" actor, the couple rekindled their romance last year and Cyrus has poured their love story into a song.

"They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam," she said. "So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?"

The couple now share Hemsworth's Malibu home with a menagerie of pets including seven dogs, two pigs, and two miniature horses.

